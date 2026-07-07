Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,583 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 158,803 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Phillip Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 2.1%

NFLX opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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