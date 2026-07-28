Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CLSA began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The stock has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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