Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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