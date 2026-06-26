Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC

Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 18,431 shares during the quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. President Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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