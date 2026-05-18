Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 937.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,899 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 699,293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $72,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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