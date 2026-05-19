Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Lifted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 922.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,311 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,698 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Netflix were worth $115,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 3.0%

Netflix stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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