Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,045.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,701 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,840.2% during the 4th quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,280,556 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $120,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,556 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 63,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 879.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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