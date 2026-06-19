Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367,139 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 6,128,503 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $596,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 5,861.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 614,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $57,569,000 after acquiring an additional 603,700 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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