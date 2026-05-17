Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,380.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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