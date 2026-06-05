Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 16,535 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,312 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.71% of Cavco Industries worth $32,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 852,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,798,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,062,226,000 after buying an additional 1,797,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,682 shares of the construction company's stock worth $165,380,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 82.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 369,177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $213,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,847 shares of the construction company's stock worth $137,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,036 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

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Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $550.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $504.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.53 and a 12-month high of $713.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.12. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $550.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.75, for a total value of $107,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,213.75. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Aden sold 129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.76, for a total value of $58,793.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.56. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360 shares of company stock worth $182,127. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Cavco Industries to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

See Also

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