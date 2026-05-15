New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 11,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,787,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Article Title

Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Positive Sentiment: New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Article Title

New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Article Title

J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: A bladder-cancer survey highlighted the significant burden of current standard treatments, which may reinforce concerns about unmet needs and the pace of innovation in that area. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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