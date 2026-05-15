New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 14,687 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,119 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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