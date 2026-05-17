New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,172 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 116.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $404,687,000 after purchasing an additional 607,213 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.97.

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Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Up 3.5%

FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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