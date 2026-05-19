New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,408 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here