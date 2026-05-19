New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,170,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,738 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 475,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,459,000 after buying an additional 321,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,982,000 after buying an additional 318,842 shares during the period. York GP Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. York GP Ltd. now owns 270,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20,072.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 155,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. This trade represents a 44.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total value of $808,824.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,899. The trade was a 42.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $386.78 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $457.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.11. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $269.23 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 60.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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