New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,875 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Lumentum by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total value of $3,189,095.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,655,795.54. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,890 shares of company stock valued at $23,539,466 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $884.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 163.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $814.64 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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