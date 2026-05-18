New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,833 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sandisk by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sandisk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,407.61 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $899.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.71.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here