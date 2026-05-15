New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $183,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $443.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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