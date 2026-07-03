New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,191 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,864 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $64,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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