New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,547 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $84,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,450 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target hike

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to AI-driven fiber demand , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Yahoo Finance article on Corning stock gains

Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe Corning as a strong long-term momentum name , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Zacks momentum article on Corning

Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. MSN/Zacks momentum coverage

Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. Negative Sentiment: One article said Corning’s 13.6% single-day drop may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. 247WallSt article on Corning drop

One article said Corning’s may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain from competition, China exposure, and consumer electronics weakness, which could limit how much of the AI-driven optimism translates into earnings growth. Yahoo Finance risk discussion

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $196.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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