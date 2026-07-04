New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,816 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,374 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $53,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $282.81 and its 200 day moving average is $289.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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