New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,098 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $136,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments announced it will webcast its Q2 2026 earnings conference call on July 22, keeping investors focused on upcoming results and guidance. Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2026 earnings conference call

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average is $234.46. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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