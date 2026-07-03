New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,784 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,462 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $102,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Is Intuit (INTU) One of the Best SaaS Stocks to Buy According to Reddit?

Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Intuit (INTU) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis.

For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching a securities-fraud investigation tied to pricing issues, which could keep sentiment cautious and limit further upside. INTU Investigation Notification: Intuit is being Investigated for Securities Fraud Following Pricing Issues

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here