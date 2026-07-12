New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 31,695 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 48.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the company's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 40.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company's stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,755,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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