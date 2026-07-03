New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,011 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 42,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $148,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott with an “outperform” rating and a $121 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Baird’s bullish view follows a broader positive analyst backdrop, with another report highlighting Abbott among Wednesday’s notable Wall Street research calls. Article Title

Baird’s bullish view follows a broader positive analyst backdrop, with another report highlighting Abbott among Wednesday’s notable Wall Street research calls. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also benefited from news that Tandem Diabetes Care launched compatibility for its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor in five international markets, which may support adoption of Abbott’s diabetes device ecosystem. Article Title

Abbott also benefited from news that Tandem Diabetes Care launched compatibility for its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Abbott’s sensor in five international markets, which may support adoption of Abbott’s diabetes device ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Abbott cleared a major legal risk after the DOJ ended its criminal formula probe , removing a potential overhang that had weighed on the stock. Article Title

Abbott cleared a major legal risk after the , removing a potential overhang that had weighed on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage compares Abbott with Intuitive Surgical as a healthcare investment idea, but this is more commentary than a direct catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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