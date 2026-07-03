New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.57 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,983 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $107,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $520.69 and its 200-day moving average is $568.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here