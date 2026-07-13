New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $13.52 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Organon & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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