New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $157.65 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572,447 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 144,877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $157,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Intel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 5.3%

INTC stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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