New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.06 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 74,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $43,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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