New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,253 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $135,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $351.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.14. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded American Express (AXP) from neutral to strong-buy, signaling growing analyst confidence in the company’s outlook.

Piper Sandler upgraded from neutral to strong-buy, signaling growing analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Apple Pay launched a “Use Pay with Points” feature, letting card members redeem Membership Rewards points at checkout, which could strengthen customer engagement and boost card usage.

American Express and Apple Pay launched a “Use Pay with Points” feature, letting card members redeem Membership Rewards points at checkout, which could strengthen customer engagement and boost card usage. Positive Sentiment: American Express, Resy, and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation launched Restaurant Academy, a new program that supports restaurant operators and reinforces AXP’s merchant relationships.

American Express, Resy, and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation launched Restaurant Academy, a new program that supports restaurant operators and reinforces AXP’s merchant relationships. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted American Express as an undervalued Dow stock and a long-term Buffett holding, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run.

Several recent articles highlighted American Express as an undervalued Dow stock and a long-term Buffett holding, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects American Express to report second-quarter EPS growth in the single digits, suggesting steady but not explosive earnings momentum ahead of the upcoming results.

Wall Street expects American Express to report second-quarter EPS growth in the single digits, suggesting steady but not explosive earnings momentum ahead of the upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on AXP to $324 from $285, but kept a Sell rating, showing that even some higher target revisions are coming with caution.

BTIG raised its price target on AXP to $324 from $285, but kept a Sell rating, showing that even some higher target revisions are coming with caution. Negative Sentiment: A 247WallSt comparison piece argued Mastercard’s network-fee model offers lower risk and better margin insulation than American Express’s credit-card business, highlighting a potential structural concern for AXP.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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