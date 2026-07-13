New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1 Million in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $217,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,827 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 447,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 90.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,579 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,337 shares of company stock worth $2,955,860. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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