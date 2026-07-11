New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Dutch Bros by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,758 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 881,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,672,000 after buying an additional 56,891 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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