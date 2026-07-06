New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,133 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nordson by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Nordson by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 65.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $290.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $207.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $287.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.42.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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