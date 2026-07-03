New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,713 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,875 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $211,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $182.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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