NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 30,271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $154,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after buying an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after buying an additional 168,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $806.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.82 and a 200-day moving average of $307.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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