NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,521 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.09.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,488,078.95. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock worth $20,975,804. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $130.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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