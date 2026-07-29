NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 236.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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