NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 276,365 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,365 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of SentinelOne worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 540.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in SentinelOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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SentinelOne Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of S stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $131,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,428,892.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $286,991.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 743,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,193.94. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 524,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,245,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Scotiabank raised shares of SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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