NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,082 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.8% in the first quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,650 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the launch of the first Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged credit card, which could expand Mastercard’s acceptance and deepen its presence in the UAE payments ecosystem. Article Title

Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the launch of the first Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged credit card, which could expand Mastercard’s acceptance and deepen its presence in the UAE payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Mastercard as a strong momentum stock and a top non-AI pick among retail investors may be supporting sentiment around the company’s durable network model and defensive appeal. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Mastercard as a strong momentum stock and a top non-AI pick among retail investors may be supporting sentiment around the company’s durable network model and defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard’s AI-focused commentary from Jill Kramer frames artificial intelligence as a tool for creativity and insight, but it does not appear to be a direct near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Mastercard’s AI-focused commentary from Jill Kramer frames artificial intelligence as a tool for creativity and insight, but it does not appear to be a direct near-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Mastercard’s patent work, World Cup payment performance, and a potential Vocalink sale suggest ongoing strategic activity, but the market impact is still unclear. Article Title

Articles about Mastercard’s patent work, World Cup payment performance, and a potential Vocalink sale suggest ongoing strategic activity, but the market impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Comparisons with Affirm argue that MA has less room to run because Affirm offers faster growth, lower valuation, and higher analyst upside, which may be pressuring Mastercard’s relative appeal. Article Title

Comparisons with Affirm argue that MA has less room to run because Affirm offers faster growth, lower valuation, and higher analyst upside, which may be pressuring Mastercard’s relative appeal. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mastercard may sell a majority stake in its UK payments subsidiary Vocalink raised questions about strategy and exposure to critical payment infrastructure. Article Title

Reports that Mastercard may sell a majority stake in its UK payments subsidiary Vocalink raised questions about strategy and exposure to critical payment infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary about Mastercard “betting billions” on technology that could disrupt its own business, plus stablecoin competition headlines, highlight growing long-term competitive threats in payments. Article Title

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $531.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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