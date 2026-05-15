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NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 90,599 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Verisk Analytics logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • NewEdge Wealth LLC sharply reduced its Verisk Analytics stake by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 90,599 shares and leaving it with 3,692 shares worth about $826,000.
  • Verisk reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.82 versus estimates of $1.76 and revenue of $782.6 million versus expectations of $771.62 million, while raising its FY2026 guidance to 7.45–7.75 EPS.
  • The company also announced a $2.5 billion share buyback and a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable June 30, yielding about 1.3% annually.
  • Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics.

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 90,599 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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