NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,401 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $433,537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,193,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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