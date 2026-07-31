Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343,384 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 227,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.90% of Newmark Group worth $80,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmark Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 186,236 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 115,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 518,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 9,157.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Newmark Group's payout ratio is 29.63%.

Newmark Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmark Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue significantly exceeded expectations. Newmark reported second-quarter revenue of $888.4 million, ahead of the $865.2 million consensus estimate, with revenue up 17% year over year. EPS of $0.39 matched the company’s cited consensus estimate and improved from $0.31 a year earlier. Newmark Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Newmark reported second-quarter revenue of $888.4 million, ahead of the $865.2 million consensus estimate, with revenue up 17% year over year. EPS of $0.39 matched the company’s cited consensus estimate and improved from $0.31 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth and capital-allocation prospects support the bull case. Recent coverage highlights the company’s 601W expansion, a new contract and share buybacks as potential catalysts that could strengthen earnings and shareholder returns. The quarterly dividend was also maintained at $0.06 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The Bull Case For Newmark Group Is Newmark Group Undervalued

Recent coverage highlights the company’s 601W expansion, a new contract and share buybacks as potential catalysts that could strengthen earnings and shareholder returns. The quarterly dividend was also maintained at $0.06 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance is near analyst expectations. Newmark forecast 2026 EPS of $1.87–$1.98, compared with a $1.93 consensus estimate, and revenue of $3.8–$3.9 billion versus a $3.8 billion consensus. The midpoint of the EPS range is modestly below expectations, but the revenue outlook suggests continued expansion. Newmark Earnings Report

Newmark forecast 2026 EPS of $1.87–$1.98, compared with a $1.93 consensus estimate, and revenue of $3.8–$3.9 billion versus a $3.8 billion consensus. The midpoint of the EPS range is modestly below expectations, but the revenue outlook suggests continued expansion. Negative Sentiment: Consensus comparisons are mixed. Zacks reported EPS of $0.39 versus its $0.40 estimate, portraying the quarter as a slight earnings miss despite the revenue beat. This may limit the immediate upside reaction and keep investors focused on execution against the lower end of guidance. Newmark Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Further Reading

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