Newmont Corporation $NEM Holdings Trimmed by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 719,198 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Newmont were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: AmericanBankingNews raised Newmont’s price target to $150, providing a bullish analyst viewpoint that could support upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $150

AmericanBankingNews raised Newmont’s price target to $150, providing a bullish analyst viewpoint that could support upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript of Newmont’s Q4 2025 earnings call is available — investors should review management’s commentary on production, costs and guidance for signs of near-term operational stress or margin resilience. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Transcript of Newmont’s Q4 2025 earnings call is available — investors should review management’s commentary on production, costs and guidance for signs of near-term operational stress or margin resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published tactical pieces (a “how to play” note and a Q1 preview) arguing Newmont likely benefited from higher gold prices in Q1 but that production and cost headwinds complicate the outlook — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. How to Play Before Q1 Q1 Preview

Zacks published tactical pieces (a “how to play” note and a Q1 preview) arguing Newmont likely benefited from higher gold prices in Q1 but that production and cost headwinds complicate the outlook — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A sector comparison piece (Barrick vs. Newmont) reiterates that both majors face cost and output pressure even as project pipelines and cash flow remain strengths — useful for relative positioning but not a near-term stock driver. Barrick vs Newmont

A sector comparison piece (Barrick vs. Newmont) reiterates that both majors face cost and output pressure even as project pipelines and cash flow remain strengths — useful for relative positioning but not a near-term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen (reported via MarketScreener) cut its price target on Newmont to $116 from $118 and kept a “hold” rating — a near-term negative that reduces analyst-driven upside expectations. TD Cowen Cut BayStreet Report

TD Cowen (reported via MarketScreener) cut its price target on Newmont to $116 from $118 and kept a “hold” rating — a near-term negative that reduces analyst-driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo/Finance coverage highlights operational setbacks that are testing Newmont’s cost discipline and margin resilience — this raises near-term execution risk and helps explain downward pressure on the stock. Operational Setbacks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here