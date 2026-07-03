Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,416 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.0% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.35.

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Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $96.95 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,556 shares of company stock worth $2,781,006. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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