Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 522,232 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,276,867 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 522,232 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 6.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 2.09% of Honeywell International worth $2,590,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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