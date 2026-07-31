NexGen Energy $NXE Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 557,010 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 86,250 shares of the company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company's stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NXE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NXE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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