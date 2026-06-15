Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 105,830 shares of the company's stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,012 shares of the company's stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here