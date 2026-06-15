Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in GE Vernova by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $940.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.21 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,008.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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