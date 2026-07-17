NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE is Bessemer Group Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187,013 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 799,546 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of NextEra Energy worth $946,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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