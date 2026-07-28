NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $87,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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