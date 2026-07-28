NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $87,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.
View Our Latest Report on NEE
NextEra Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NextEra highlighted accelerating power demand tied to artificial intelligence and data centers, including a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and emerging data-center hubs. Management maintained its long-term earnings-growth targets, reinforcing the potential for incremental utility and renewable investment. NEE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Power Demand Growth
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: earnings were $1.15 per share versus the $1.03 consensus, while revenue reached $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year and above forecasts. NextEra also provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.92 to $4.02. KeyCorp Weighs in on NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target for NEE to $96 from $94 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s demand outlook and earnings trajectory. BMO Raises NextEra Energy Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons with GE Vernova frame NextEra as an owner of the power-generation assets serving the AI economy rather than an equipment supplier. The distinction supports NEE’s long-term growth case but also highlights that data-center demand must translate into actual projects and power contracts. AI Energy Bottleneck: Buy GE Vernova or NextEra Energy on AI Pivot?
- Negative Sentiment: Utilities remain highly sensitive to interest-rate expectations because of their debt needs and income-oriented valuations. Rate-related uncertainty may be offsetting the positive earnings and AI-demand news, helping explain the stock’s weaker performance despite supportive company-specific developments. NextEra Energy Firms as a Rate Decision Puts Utilities in Focus
NextEra Energy Price Performance
NEE stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.
About NextEra Energy
(Free Report
)
NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
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